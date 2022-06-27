Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Scottsdale 18-year-old named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022

The Distinguished Young Women National Finals wrapped up in Mobile, Alabama over the weekend.
The Distinguished Young Women National Finals wrapped up in Mobile, Alabama over the weekend.(WALA)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, AL (3TV/CBS 5/WALA) -- The Distinguished Young Women National Finals wrapped up in Mobile, Alabama over the weekend.

Scottsdale’s very own Katelyn Cai won awards in fitness, talent, self-expression, interview, and more on her way to being named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022. Fifty young women from each state compete for the finals.

“I’m just excited to take it all in and try and do as much as possible while I have a platform.” said Cai. “Go discover what you’re capabale of, you will never truly understand everything that you have inside of you or all of the potential you have to do good in the world. And to grow as a person until you just learn to take risks.”

In addition to the title, the 18-year-old won $40,000 in cash and earned herself $6,000 in scholarships. Cai says she plans to use her prize money to pay for law school.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Juvenile dies following shooting near Grant, Silverbell
Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, June...
Two alleged home invaders shot, killed in Phoenix, police say
The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord, 66, died in a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson
Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

Latest News

KOLD Noon Notebook: Former Wildcat hosting camp this weekend
KOLD Noon Notebook: Former Wildcat hosting camp this weekend
KOLD Noon Notebook: Fair housing resources available
KOLD Noon Notebook: Fair housing resources available
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options for buying or selling a home
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options for buying or selling a home
KOLD Noon Notebook: Nonprofit getting new location
KOLD Noon Notebook: Nonprofit getting new location
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options in buying or selling a home
KOLD Noon Notebook: Options in buying or selling a home