Scottsdale 18-year-old named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022

MOBILE, AL (3TV/CBS 5/WALA) -- The Distinguished Young Women National Finals wrapped up in Mobile, Alabama over the weekend.

Scottsdale’s very own Katelyn Cai won awards in fitness, talent, self-expression, interview, and more on her way to being named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022. Fifty young women from each state compete for the finals.

“I’m just excited to take it all in and try and do as much as possible while I have a platform.” said Cai. “Go discover what you’re capabale of, you will never truly understand everything that you have inside of you or all of the potential you have to do good in the world. And to grow as a person until you just learn to take risks.”

In addition to the title, the 18-year-old won $40,000 in cash and earned herself $6,000 in scholarships. Cai says she plans to use her prize money to pay for law school.

