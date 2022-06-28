Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

30 cats, including kittens, rescued from feces-filled home, report says

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in Pocahontas County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A nonprofit animal shelter in Iowa rescued multiple cats living in filthy and unhealthy conditions this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in Pocahontas County.

KCRG reports the animals were found in a hot, filthy house without food or water. The home also did not have electricity during a time when temperatures were in the 80s and 90s.

Representatives with the nonprofit said the smell of urine hit its team immediately when they arrived. They reported finding feces, urine and trash covering the floors and countertops within the home.

“Many of the cats and kittens were thin with ear infections, fleas and skin infections,” the organization shared in a news release. “The two mother cats were nursing litters of kittens, and they would not have survived much longer in the heat and filth without food or water.”

The nonprofit said an investigation continues with the animals receiving medical care.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left) Roberto Camargo, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young
Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy
Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.
I-10 Widening Project aims for three-year construction plan in early 2023

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found...
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect