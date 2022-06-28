Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Daily storm chances this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few showers and storms are lingering on the radar early Tuesday morning, primarily in Santa Cruz County and southeastern Pima County. These early storms will weaken and dissipate by 8 AM with partly cloudy skies on tap today. Monsoonal moisture will allow more spotty storms to fire up this afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 90s near 100° in Tucson.

We’ll hold daily shower and storm chances every day this week, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that fire bring the threat of gusty winds, localized flash flooding, and lightning. Dew points will stay high with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s each day.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101°.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

