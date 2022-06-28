Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County until 3:15 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Pima County until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes the Contreras Fire burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

People in the warned area are advised to move to higher ground now and move away from recently burned areas, where life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely.

The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions.

Get the most up-to-date weather information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

Your Photos And Video

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.