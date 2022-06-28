Advertise
Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County until 3:15 p.m.

The warned area includes the Contreras Fire burn scar.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Pima County until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes the Contreras Fire burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

People in the warned area are advised to move to higher ground now and move away from recently burned areas, where life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely.

The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions.

