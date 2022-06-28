Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

I-10 Widening Project aims for three-year construction plan in early 2023

ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.
ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lot of the businesses off Sunset and Interstate 10 have been through major construction before. Tucsonans may remember I-10 was shut down near Ina for two years while crews built a new bridge.

Soon, there will be more construction as crews widen the interstate and work on the Frontage Road. Business owners near the planned construction said it was rough then, and it will probably be rough again next year when the new construction kicks off.

The I-10 expansion will be combined with the Sunset Road Extension project. This is set to extend Sunset Road over the railroad and over the Rillito River to River Road

It’s all one big project, and all one big headache for drivers and businesses lasting about three years. But, Garin Groff with the Department of Transportation said they are doing their best to plan for the traffic when the project kicks off next year.

“We’ll shift traffic to the frontage roads. We’ll be shifting traffic quite a bit. But we want to make sure there is still three lanes of traffic at all daytime hours,” he said.

He added that while they plan to have as many lanes open as possible. Making sure local businesses are set up for success is another big topic for the team.

“It’s really important to us that we maintain access to all businesses throughout the project,” he said.

One of those businesses that will be impacted is Cowtown Boots. Assistant Manager Kimberly Chadwick, said they are already planning for the construction and confusion that will be happening right outside the door. She said she’s counting on the power of social media to keep an open line of communication with her customers.

“We are kind of counting on our regulars. We’re counting on the tourists, those that are still traveling,” said Chadwick.

She also said her regular customers are what got the business through the last time they had major construction, saying, “Now it’s a one way and now we are going to go back to a two way. So those that are wanting to come and check out our store, it’s going to be back to ‘how do I get there, which direction do we go?’”

If the bidding process goes as anticipated for this project, ADOT expects to have a contractor on board by this winter, with construction beginning in early 2023.

You can learn more about the project here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy
Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, June...
Two alleged home invaders shot, killed in Phoenix, police say
The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord, 66, died in a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson
(from left) Roberto Camargo, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young
Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Police Lights
Tucson police: Man hit, injured by train
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy