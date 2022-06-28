Advertise
Marana police working death investigation near I-10

A death investigation is underway in Marana.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are investigating a death near I-10 on Tuesday, June 28.

Numerous police cars and the crime scene unit near the intersection of Linda Vista and Twin Peaks.

Though a large area off the side of the road was blocked at around 4 p.m., roads remained open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

