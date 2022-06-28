Matt Salmon drops out of governor’s race

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Congressman Matt Salmon announced Tuesday, June 28, he is ending his gubernatorial campaign.

He issued the following statement:

”I am so proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish together over the past year. I’ve been blessed with the best staff members, volunteers, and activists in Arizona, and I will forever be grateful for the tireless work and heart-felt passion that they gave to this campaign. Our ideas changed this race for the better – there is no doubt about that.

”Unfortunately, numbers are numbers, and it has become clear to me that the path to a first-place victory is no longer a realistic possibility. Republican primary voters deserve more than having their votes split on August 2nd, and so I am leaving this race for the same reason that I entered it: Because it is what’s best for the people of Arizona.

”I will announce next steps in the coming days, but, for now, I want to reiterate my eternal gratitude for all of the Arizonans who have supported me this year. You are the backbone of this beautiful state, and I am eager to continue working with you in defense of freedom.”

