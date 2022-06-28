Advertise
Officer shoots armed man during domestic violence call in Phoenix, police say

Officers say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a domestic violence call ended with an officer shooting an armed man at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday evening. According to Phoenix police Sgt. Philip Krynsky, the shooting happened at a complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road just after 5 p.m.

Police say officers saw a man standing on the second-floor landing with a gun in his hand and they told him to drop the gun. Krynsky says an officer then shot the man, but the man then ran away and hid inside an apartment with a woman and two kids. Officers then went up to the second floor and began telling the man to come out. Krynsky says the man eventually came out of the apartment and was arrested by police. Officers then saw the man was shot so he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the woman, kids and officers were not hurt.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and saw a group of officers standing outside an apartment complex. Some officers were blocking the entrance to the complex and talking to neighbors. This is the 31st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 49th overall in the state in 2022.

