Pinal County deputies help veteran after his A/C unit broke

Pinal County deputies helped a veteran in need of buying and installing an air conditioning unit.
Pinal County deputies helped a veteran in need of buying and installing an air conditioning unit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies recently got a call to check on an older veteran who neighbors hadn’t heard from in a few days. After showing up, they found his air conditioning unit had gone out, so they stepped in to help.

The sheriff’s department shared the story on their Facebook page. Personnel from the “Victim Services Unit” worked quickly to buy the veteran a new window A/C unit using donated funds meant for people in crisis. Deputies say the veteran’s home was sweltering when they arrived, but a deputy and patrol posse member quickly installed it themselves.

It is a perfect reminder to check in on your neighbors.

