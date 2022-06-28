Advertise
Police: Gun fired at downtown Hub Apartments

A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers have cleared a downtown Tucson student housing apartment complex after a single gunshot was reported there on Monday, June 27.

Tucson police said the reports came from the Hub Apartments, a student where they were sent around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say they searched the complex, and found no injuries or threats to the public.

One person has been detained, police said, but it is known if the person detained is a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

