Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college

Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things precious to them to help send their older brother to college. (Source: WCCO, LEWIS FAMILY, CNN)
By Reg Chapman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things that are special to them to help send their older brother to college.

“Our brother has to go to college in Louisiana and it’s real expensive,” Tyi Lewis’ sister Stefani Lewis said. “It’s more expensive than you think.”

Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise extra money to get Tyi to school.

Tyi graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School and has been accepted to study computer science at Xavier University.

“It was the best option I had,” Tyi said, adding that it’s one of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He’s grateful for the help from his little sisters to pay his way.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they care,” Tyi said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy
(from left) Roberto Camargo, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young
Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting
Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.
I-10 Widening Project aims for three-year construction plan in early 2023