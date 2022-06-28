‘Someone knows something’ : Three years after pregnant woman’s murder, PCSD detectives turn to the public for help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday will mark three years since a Tucson woman was murdered.

The person who killed 33-year-old Christina Leonard has never been caught.

On Monday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) released new details about the case hoping to spark new leads.

“Christina was five months pregnant,” said Detective Lisa Johnson with PCSD’s Criminal Investigations Unit. “She was pregnant with a little girl. So, not only was Christina killed that day, her unborn daughter would also be classified as a homicide as well.”

On July 3, 2019, two lives taken in a remote area.

Leonard’s body was found in the 4900 block of Cactus Wren Avenue, just north of Irvington Road.

Det. Johnson says a resident, who was driving by that morning, called police to report a woman “appeared to have collapsed.” When deputies arrived, they found Leonard dead by her vehicle.

“The last contact she had with somebody was around the 9:30 a.m.,” said Det. Johnson. “We received the 911 call about an hour and a half later.”

That puts Leonard’s murder sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. According to investigators, she may have traveled to meet someone.

Det. Johnson says Leonard suffered “obvious signs of trauma,” but won’t say how she died.

“Because that’s information only the suspect would know,” Det. Johnson said.

Investigators believe the person who killed Leonard knew her.

Det. Johnson says Leonard was a very private person, which has made solving the case difficult. She’s determined to find the suspect, though.

“Any individual who has a loved one who has been murdered or killed by horrible means is looking for closure,” Det. Johnson said.

She hopes to bring that justice for Leonard’s family and friends soon.

“Someone knows something, and we are asking them to come forward,” Det. Johnson said.

If you have any information on the case, no matter how small it may seem, please call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900. You can also call 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

We are told Pima County deputies are working on more than 250 cold cases. They have been able to solve crimes years later, meaning there is always hope.

