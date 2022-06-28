Advertise
Stunt actors, characters and scare performers needed as Nightfall returns

Nightfall will return to Old Tucson Studios in 2022.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In April 2022, Pima County announced it found a new operator for Old Tucson Studios.

Old Tucson Studios was a landmark in southern Arizona since 1939, serving as the backdrop for hundreds of Hollywood films and local holiday events.

The facility closed in 2020 when the former owners notified Pima County they would be terminating their lease. New operator American Heritage Railways already said that Nightfall would be the first planned event under its agreement with the county.

Now, they are putting a call out for “stunt actors, characters and scare performers” for the Halloween event.

“Some characters and entertainment types will be well defined,” new stunt coordinator Austin Buchanan wrote in a Facebook post. “Some will be built around those who are cast. If you believe you fit any of these categories, we want to hear from you. If you think you have a unique talent that might fit into a haunted western town in the late 1800s, please come to the audition ready to show us that talent.”

Buchanan said they will pay $14-20 per hour and actors will be also paid for rehearsal time.

The auditions dates are:

Day 1: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Harold Dixon Theatre, 1025 North Olive Road, Room 116

Day 2: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Old Tucson Studios, 201 Kinney Road

Callback auditions will be Sunday, July 10 at Old Tucson Studios. The times are 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for stunts, 2-6 p.m. for characters and 7-9 p.m. for scare actors

Buchanan said the first day is by appointment only while walk-ins will be allowed on the second day.

You can sign up for auditions either day at http://castingmanager.com/audition/info/HyFBy3XWAzyVdOw

Walk-ins will need to bring a headshot and resume. Monologues will be provided for walk-ins.

