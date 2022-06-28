Tucson police: Man hit, injured by train
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after they were hit by a train on Monday, June 27.
According to Tucson police, the incident took place near West Second Street and North 13th Avenue.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
At around 5:30 p.m., officers made no mention of road closures, but it appeared the train had stopped.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
