Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police: Man hit, injured by train

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after they were hit by a train on Monday, June 27.

According to Tucson police, the incident took place near West Second Street and North 13th Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers made no mention of road closures, but it appeared the train had stopped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy
Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, June...
Two alleged home invaders shot, killed in Phoenix, police say
The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord, 66, died in a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson
(from left) Roberto Camargo, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young
Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting

Latest News

ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.
I-10 Widening Project aims for three-year construction plan in early 2023
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy