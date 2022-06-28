Advertise
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments

Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun at the Hub Apartments in downtown Tucson.

Police said Tuesday, June 28, that 23-year-old Noah Smith was charged with the following felonies:

  • Discharging a firearm at a residence.
  • Misconduct involving a firearm.
  • Narcotic drug possession.

Police cleared the student housing apartment complex after a single gunshot was reported there at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Authorities say they searched the complex and found no injuries or threats to the public.

Police say there is no indication Smith is a resident at the apartments but may have acquaintances within the complex. He is currently booked in Pima County Jail.

