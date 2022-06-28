UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
Jun. 27, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun at the Hub Apartments in downtown Tucson.
Police said Tuesday, June 28, that 23-year-old Noah Smith was charged with the following felonies:
- Discharging a firearm at a residence.
- Misconduct involving a firearm.
- Narcotic drug possession.
Police cleared the student housing apartment complex after a single gunshot was reported there at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27.
Authorities say they searched the complex and found no injuries or threats to the public.
Police say there is no indication Smith is a resident at the apartments but may have acquaintances within the complex. He is currently booked in Pima County Jail.
