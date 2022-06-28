Advertise
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released the identity of a juvenile who died following a shooting on Tucson’s west side early Sunday, June 26.

The Tucson Police Department named the boy who was killed as 17-year-old David Reyes.

Officers said Reyes was found in the 2400 block of North Jordan Drive, which is near Grant and Silverbell, shortly after 2 a.m.

Authorities treated Reyes at the scene until Tucson fire medics took over. Reyes was ultimately taken to Banner UMC, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Detectives say Reyes was at a gathering when he got into an argument with a group of males, which escalated before Reyes was shot. The suspects fled before police arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

