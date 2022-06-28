Yavapai Sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect barricaded in Cordes Lakes
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has been shot while on duty Tuesday, according to a release from YCSO.
A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office says a suspect is barricaded and SWAT teams have been called to the area. Cordes Lakes residents are asked to remain out of the area since it’s still a reported active scene. Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road are closed, according to the office.
