Yavapai Sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect barricaded in Cordes Lakes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has been shot while on duty Tuesday, according to a release from YCSO.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office says a suspect is barricaded and SWAT teams have been called to the area. Cordes Lakes residents are asked to remain out of the area since it’s still a reported active scene. Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road are closed, according to the office.

