Arizona Snowbowl reopens; starts offering scenic gondola rides for summer

The Arizona Snowbowl is offering up a new way to soak in the golden hour.
The Arizona Snowbowl is offering up a new way to soak in the golden hour.(Arizona Snowbowl)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Snowbowl, a popular ski resort and winter getaway, has reopened for its summer attractions after a devastating wildfire forced it to close earlier this month.

Officials say the park had been closed fully since Monday, June 13, but evacuations began a day earlier after the Pipeline Fire began forcing evacuations in the area. Luckily, the fire did not reach Arizona Snowbowl, but a spokesperson said the evacuation was “issued for precautionary purposes.” Visitors can now experience the state’s highest scenic ride once again, looking at the world’s largest ponderosa pine forest with a glance at the north rim of the Grand Canyon. Officials say the gondola spans over two miles through the upper mountain giving gazers a breathtaking view. In addition, the thin air makes colors look more vibrant.

TRENDING: Grand Canyon visitors are getting ‘violently sick’ after park investigates possible norovirus outbreak

Scenic gondola rides are available daily from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Regular summer activities are offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. As summer gets underway, the sports resort is offering up the season’s first Sunset Gondola Rides”. Sunset rides are offered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:45 p.m on select weekends with limited availability. For more information, click/tap here.

