Deputies identify man who shot, killed Yavapai County sheriff sergeant

McDowell was arrested on charges of first degree murder after the death of Sgt. Richard Lopez with the Yavapai County police.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORDES LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities have identified the man who shot and killed a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on Tuesday after a standoff in Cordes Lakes.

Deputies say that around 1:30 p.m., Robert McDowell, 61, was involved in a standoff in Cordes Lakes after an initial theft call. Investigators say sometime during the standoff that Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot in a neighborhood near Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road. When police showed up, Lopez was found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead. It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy.

Sgt. Lopez was affectionately called by his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years with the department. He was also a regular volunteer at “Shop with a Cop” events. Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor Lopez. Motorcycles and patrol cars were lined up outside the emergency room entrance of the hospital as a procession began around 8 p.m. to escort his body to the medical examiner’s office in downtown Phoenix. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is now taking donations to help the fallen sergeant’s family.

Yavapai County deputy shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes

McDowell faces a charge of first-degree murder. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. No further details have been released.

