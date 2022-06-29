Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Domestic violence suspect on the run from Marana

Police searched an area on Starcommerce Way for the suspect in a domestic violence case.
Police searched an area on Starcommerce Way for the suspect in a domestic violence case.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are looking for the suspect in a domestic violence incident, which he reportedly ran from on Tuesday, June 28.

Authorities appeared that afternoon to be searching an area in the 7400 block of Starcommerce Way.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police said, the suspect posed no risk to the public.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left) Roberto Camargo, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young
Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy
Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10

Latest News

Musicians lend their voice
‘Rock for Roe’ raises awareness about Arizona ballot initiative to return abortion services, expand reproductive rights
Police say surveillance video captured Gregory Boston attempting to shoot a Phoenix store clerk...
Man attempts to shoot Phoenix store clerk over cigarette prices, police say
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight