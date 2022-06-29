Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Dust storm warning issued for I-10 from Marana to Eloy until 1:45 p.m.

Drivers on I-10 between Marana, Arizona, and Eloy, Arizona, are being warned of a dust storm in...
Drivers on I-10 between Marana, Arizona, and Eloy, Arizona, are being warned of a dust storm in the area on Wednesday, June 29.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a dust storm warning for I-10 between Marana, Arizona, and Eloy, Arizona, until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

At 12:43 p.m., a wall of dust extending from 8 miles west of Saddlebrooke to 8 miles north of Avra Valley to 11 miles northeast of Santa Rosa was moving northwest at 15 mph.

The warned area includes I-10 between Milemarkers 206 and 234. State Route 79 between Milemarkers 92 and 128. SR 87 between Milemarkers 116 and 124.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads in the warned area. Expect reduced or zero visibility due to blowing dust. Use extreme caution when driving. Follow the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

If caught in a dust storm, drivers should pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake to avoid confusing drivers who may be following your lights.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for central Pima County until 2:15 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Kitt Peak and Pan Tak. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras Fire burn scar could result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the following streams and drainages: San Juan Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Pan Tak Wash, Solano Wash, Altar Wash, San Vicente Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Sells Wash, Alambre Wash, Anegan Wash and Mendoza Wash.

Get the most up-to-date weather information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

Your Photos And Video

We always enjoy your photos and videos of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
200 desert tortoises need new homes
Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO....
Yavapai County sergeant shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes

Latest News

Wednesday, June 29th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active pattern to end June
KOLD noon forecast
KOLD NOON FORECAST
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Daily storm chances through holiday weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022