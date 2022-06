TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - eegee’s is bringing out a new flavor in July, which they say is an “Eleven” out of 10.

The new “Upside Down” flavor will be available from July 1 through July 8, a nod to the season finale of “Stranger Things” on Netflix.

Those who order it will also get a special edition sticker inspired by the show.

