Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active pattern to end June

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Overall, not too much day-to-day change with the forecast this week! We’ll hold daily shower and storm chances, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that fire bring the threat of gusty winds, localized flash flooding, and lightning. Dew points will stay high with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s each day. A drier southwesterly flow will trim back our storm chances to 20% for July 4th and next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101°.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.
I-10 Widening Project aims for three-year construction plan in early 2023
A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on...
Yavapai County deputy shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Daily storm chances through holiday weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022
The warned area includes the Contreras Fire burn scar.
Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County until 3:15 p.m.