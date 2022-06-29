FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active pattern to end June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Overall, not too much day-to-day change with the forecast this week! We’ll hold daily shower and storm chances, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that fire bring the threat of gusty winds, localized flash flooding, and lightning. Dew points will stay high with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s each day. A drier southwesterly flow will trim back our storm chances to 20% for July 4th and next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101°.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

