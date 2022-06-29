Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County until 2:15 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Pima County until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Kitt Peak and Pan Tak. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras Fire burn scar could result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the following streams and drainages: San Juan Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Pan Tak Wash, Solano Wash, Altar Wash, San Vicente Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Sells Wash, Alambre Wash, Anegan Wash and Mendoza Wash.

