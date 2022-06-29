Advertise
Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County until 2:15 p.m.

Radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak, about 18 miles east of Sells.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Pima County until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Kitt Peak and Pan Tak. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras Fire burn scar could result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the following streams and drainages: San Juan Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Pan Tak Wash, Solano Wash, Altar Wash, San Vicente Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Sells Wash, Alambre Wash, Anegan Wash and Mendoza Wash.

Get the most up-to-date weather information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

