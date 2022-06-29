Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has subpoenaed former...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who previous witnesses have testified was in meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The committee said that it required Cipollone’s testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

The subpoena came one day after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided new details about Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of his supporters marched on the U.S. Capitol and broke inside to disrupt the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
200 desert tortoises need new homes
Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO....
Yavapai County sergeant shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes

Latest News

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a territorial law banning abortion is in effect.
Arizona attorney general says territorial-area law banning abortion is in effect
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., looks at Pope Francis as he celebrates a Mass on...
Pelosi receives Communion in Vatican despite abortion stance
Tucson’s annual firework celebration scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday
A couple in Ohio is celebrating 79 years of marriage while also looking forward to turning 100...
Ohio couple celebrates 79 years of marriage