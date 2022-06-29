Independence Day events coming to southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizonans can celebrate Independence Day at several events throughout the region:

The Arts Express’s Let Freedom Sing is set from July 2 to July 4 and features several performances throughout those three days. Tickets can be bought here

The Star-Spangled Spectacular is set for July 3 at the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. There will also be a splash pad, field games, inflatables, live music and more. For more information, click here

The city of Benson’s Fourth of July event starts at 9 a.m. with a parade. Fireworks will start at 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here

Sahuarita Stars and Stripes is set from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall. The event includes fireworks, a laser show, live music and more. For more information, click here

The Fourth of July Celebration in Sierra Vista starts at 9 a.m. Fireworks will last from 8:05 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here

