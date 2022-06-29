Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies

By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams died early Wednesday morning at the age of 98. He was the last surviving World War II recipient of the recognition.

According to WSAZ, the Woody Williams Foundation wrote, “at 3:15 a.m., Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known by many as Woody, went home to be with the Lord. Woody peacefully joined his beloved wife Ruby while surrounded by his family at the VA Medical Center which bears his name.”

Details about a funeral and memorial service will be shared as that information becomes available.

“Woody’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all of the love and support. They would like to share that Woody’s wish is that people continue to carry on his mission,” the Woody Williams Foundation continued.

Williams earned the Medal of Honor for his actions during the WWII battle of Iwo Jima and had a military vessel named in his honor in March 2020.

“It wasn’t anything outstanding that particular day, February 23, 1945,” Williams told WSAZ in a previous report. “It was just another day of battle, as far as I was concerned. I was just the guy who was trained to do the flamethrower.”

In his comments at the commission ceremony of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, the veteran talked about the honor of his name etched upon a ship where future generations will serve their country.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he will sign a proclamation to lower all United States and West Virginia flags to half-staff statewide in Williams’ honor.

The proclamation will be issued once the date of his funeral is announced.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.
I-10 Widening Project aims for three-year construction plan in early 2023
Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO....
Yavapai County deputy shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”

Latest News

Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims
The Pima Community College Desert Vista campus is located at 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson.
Pima Community College police issues safety alert for Desert Vista campus
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison back behind bars