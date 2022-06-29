Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man suspected of killing wife, turning himself in; victim’s body found in car

David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the...
David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the jail with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife after investigators say he turned himself in for the crime.

Police say 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the El Paso County Jail just after 1 p.m. Friday with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife, 44-year-old Melody Horton.

Horton’s body was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. It’s unclear how the vehicle got to the building, but it is possible Mitchell drove it there, KKTV reports.

Detectives say the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the cause and manner of Horton’s death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from left) Roberto Camargo, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young
Defendants sentenced in fatal University of Arizona shooting
UPDATE: Victim of shooting near Grant, Silverbell identified as 17-year-old boy
Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10

Latest News

Police searched an area on Starcommerce Way for the suspect in a domestic violence case.
Domestic violence suspect on the run from Marana
Police say surveillance video captured Gregory Boston attempting to shoot a Phoenix store clerk...
Man attempts to shoot Phoenix store clerk over cigarette prices, police say
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone, right, poses for a photo with 13-year-old golden retriever Lilah, and...
Trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog