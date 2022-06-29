Motorcyclist dies following crash at Fairview, Wetmore in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died following a single-vehicle crash at Fairview and Wetmore in Tucson late Sunday, June 26.

The Tucson Police Department said James H. Sturgill, 50, crashed at the intersection and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The TPD Sturgill may have been speeding and impaired when he crashed into a traffic signal.

This is the 12th fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson in 2022. Last year, there were only seven over the same timeframe.

