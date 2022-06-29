Advertise
Motorcyclist dies following crash at Fairview, Wetmore in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died following a single-vehicle crash at Fairview and Wetmore in Tucson late Sunday, June 26.

The Tucson Police Department said James H. Sturgill, 50, crashed at the intersection and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The TPD Sturgill may have been speeding and impaired when he crashed into a traffic signal.

This is the 12th fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson in 2022. Last year, there were only seven over the same timeframe.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

