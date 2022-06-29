Pima Community College police issues safety alert for Desert Vista campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College police have issued an alert warning people on the Desert Vista campus to remain indoors because of campus police activity.

Police alert telling people to stay away from Pima Community College Desert Vista campus. (Pima Community College Police Department)

People not on the campus near West Drexel Road and South Calle Santa Cruz are being advised to stay away.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as details become available.

