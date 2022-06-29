Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pima Community College police issues safety alert for Desert Vista campus

The Pima Community College Desert Vista campus is located at 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson.
The Pima Community College Desert Vista campus is located at 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College police have issued an alert warning people on the Desert Vista campus to remain indoors because of campus police activity.

Police alert telling people to stay away from Pima Community College Desert Vista campus.
Police alert telling people to stay away from Pima Community College Desert Vista campus.(Pima Community College Police Department)

People not on the campus near West Drexel Road and South Calle Santa Cruz are being advised to stay away.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10
Police responded to a report of a gun shot at the Hub Apartments on Monday, June 27.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
ADOT is completing it's design phase for a widening project on I-10.
I-10 Widening Project aims for three-year construction plan in early 2023
Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO....
Yavapai County deputy shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”

Latest News

Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passes away
Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court rules that Oklahoma can prosecute some crimes on tribal lands
Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing