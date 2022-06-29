Police seek person of interest in attempted catalytic converter theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an attempted catalytic converter theft.

Police received a report of a suspicious man and woman in a beige or gold Hyundai Santa Fe in campus parking Lot No. 1232 on the morning of June 15.

The man attempted to remove the catalytic converter of a vehicle parked near them.

They fled the scene in the Hyundai when they appeared to realize they were seen by bystanders.

Responding officers found that the victim’s vehicle had been damaged.

The man is described as:

30-40 years old

White or Hispanic

5 feet, 10 inches - 6 feet tall

Thin build

No description of the woman was immediately available.

