Police seek person of interest in attempted catalytic converter theft

University of Arizona police seek information about the identity of this man they are calling a...
University of Arizona police seek information about the identity of this man they are calling a person of interest in an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.(University of Arizona Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in an attempted catalytic converter theft.

University of Arizona police seek information about the identity of this man they are calling a...
A suspicious man and woman were reported in a beige or gold Hyundai Santa Fe in University of Arizona campus parking Lot No. 1232 on the morning of June 15.(University of Arizona Police Department)

Police received a report of a suspicious man and woman in a beige or gold Hyundai Santa Fe in campus parking Lot No. 1232 on the morning of June 15.

The man attempted to remove the catalytic converter of a vehicle parked near them.

They fled the scene in the Hyundai when they appeared to realize they were seen by bystanders.

Responding officers found that the victim’s vehicle had been damaged.

The man is described as:

  • 30-40 years old
  • White or Hispanic
  • 5 feet, 10 inches - 6 feet tall
  • Thin build

No description of the woman was immediately available.

