Pride mural on Fourth Avenue celebrates love, LGBTQ+ community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All month long many people around the country have been celebrating Pride month, and as it comes to a close the celebration on Tucson’s Fourth Avenue is here to stay.

A new mural is in the works on the side of IBT’S Bar, and the artist says it celebrates love and the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Tucson.

“I hope people see that it’s representing gay culture in Tucson and they get a sense of community through that and just feel included,” said Nolan Patterson, muralist.

The mural shows a rainbow over the southern Arizona mountains. Patterson says the rainbow’s colors and clouds are smiling at one another. No matter the shape, color or size, the happiness and vibrant colors are supposed to represent everyone intertwining as a happy community despite differences.

Patterson said the owners of the bar wanted it to represent a Tucson community that loves one another at all costs.

He said the history on Fourth Avenue is what makes it so special to the Tucson community.

“I hope this brings joy to the community for years to come,” Patterson said.

