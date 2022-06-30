Advertise
Arizona Senate President subpoenaed by FBI for Jan. 6 investigation

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann was subpoenaed by the FBI on Thursday afternoon.
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann was subpoenaed by the FBI on Thursday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Arizona Senate President Karen Fann was subpoenaed by the FBI as part of the Biden Administration’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. While Fann cannot comment on the investigation, officials say she is cooperating in releasing emails and text messages requested by the FBI.

Fann previously ordered the audit into the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County over fraud allegations similar to those that led protestors to storm the Capitol. The Jan. 6 Committee is investigating the Capitol attack with a focus on Donald Trump’s efforts to undo Joe Biden’s victory. Fann is the latest Arizona official to be subpoenaed. Last Friday, Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, were subpoenaed as well.

On June 21, the House committee held a hearing about the attack on the Capitol where Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers told the panel he was pressured to overturn the 2020 election results. Bowers told the panel “he was subject to a “disturbing” smear campaign online, bull-horn protests at his home, and a pistol-wielding man taunting his family and neighbors.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

