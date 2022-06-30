FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storm chances through the holiday weekend

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Overall, not too much day-to-day change with the forecast this week. We’ll hold daily shower and storm chances, primarily late morning through early evening. Storms will likely favor the higher terrain and areas south/southeast of Tucson. Any storms that fire bring the threat of gusty winds, localized flash flooding, and lightning.

Dew points will stay high with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s near 100° each day. A drier southwesterly flow will trim back our storm chances for July 4th and next week down to 20% or less. Highs back near the climate normal of 102° by mid-week.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Isolated storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102F.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102F.

