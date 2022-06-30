Five kittens rescued from storm drain in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five kittens are safe and sound after they were rescued from a storm drain at a Tucson construction site on Wednesday, June 29.

The kittens were rescued by the Tucson Fire Department, Pima county Animal Control and Murphy’s Law Rescue, based in Willcox.

Mary Chamberlain with Murphy’s law said none of the kittens were injured. All of them are under 10 days old, she said and there are three girls and two boys.

She thanked the TFD and PACC for their help, as well as the construction workers at the site who spent their day helping dig the kittens out. She said they’re currently looking for the kittens’ mother, and plan to reunite her with them and spay her if she is found.

Chamberlain said they were given to another nursing mom, who had already weaned her own litter, and bottle feeding them.

“Cat’s are amazing like that,” she said.

The kittens will be available for meet and greets at eight weeks and ready for adoption by 12 weeks.

“They have to be three pounds,” she said.

Currently, Chamberlain said, many rescues are at full capacity, because pets that were adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic are being given up as their owners return to work.

She reminded cat owners to have them spayed or neutered and to avoid situations like these by keeping their cats indoors.

