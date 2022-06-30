Advertise
Humane Society of Southern Arizona hosts Fourth of July event to benefit shelter dogs, veterans

HSSA Patriots, Paws and Pages
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting its second annual Patriots, Paws and Pages event to distract shelter dogs and veterans from Fourth of July fireworks.

The event lets veterans, active military and other adults read to shelter dogs on Independence Day to distract from loud booms and crackles.

Director of Education and Community Outreach Inge Koopman-Leyva said HSSA sees the most runaway dogs on Independence Day because of fireworks. She said the second annual Patriots, Paws and Pages event will give veterans a quiet place to get away and will help anxious dogs feel safe.

“Those loud noises are stressful for our dogs but oftentimes also for our veterans, military personnel and it can be triggering for them,” Koopman-Leyva said. “This was an opportunity for us to do something beneficial for both groups. Our homeless pet population and our veterans and active military personnel.”

The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Each reading session is an hour long. There’s a 10-minute info session ahead of the reading, to give tips on how to keep the dogs calm and interact with the scared pups.

You can purchase tickets on their website.

To ensure your dog doesn’t run away on the Fourth of July:

  • Make sure your dog has an up-to-date chip and collar on this weekend.
  • Keep them inside.
  • Turn on the TV or some music to drown out the noise.
  • If you know your dog is anxious as is, think about staying home or having a dog sitter stay with them during those peak fireworks hours.

