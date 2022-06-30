Local educators get hands-on active shooter training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local Teachers and school administrators are feeling more prepared if they have to face an active shooter situation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and several law enforcement agencies put on this training at Pima Community College.

School resource officers took us through four scenarios of an active shooter.

Participants did not know what they were and put to the test.

After each scenario, the officers went over how the teachers handled the situation.

Scenario #1: A student pulls out a gun and points it at herself.

The teachers were forced to make a decision, tend to the student with the gun to her head or the students on the floor.

Scenario #2: The school fire alarm goes off. Students lined up and evacuated the classroom.

As the teachers and students are walking, a shooter confronts them. The teacher reacted by pinning the shooter against the wall. The officers said this was the reaction they hoped for.

“Great job! That was my favorite one!”

Scenario #3: Active shooter on campus. A student is shot. The teacher gets the student to safety. They all barricade themselves inside a classroom and render aid.

The officers said a classroom is not the best place to hide. So, it is best to keep running in a zigzag line.

“This guy can see through this window, and he can shoot though the window.”

Scenario #4: A student leaves the classroom. Moments later, the school was put on lock down.

The student tries to come back to the classroom. Teachers had to make the tough choice to not open the door.

“You are helping them become active participants in their own survival by being quiet.”

Sheriff Chris Nanos said based on recent mass shootings this year, schools need to be prepared.

“There is a need and that’s kind of the sad commentary is that we have to do this and provide our schools and our office workers with this kind of training. Because it is a reality, and we hope we can get to a point where this is never needed but we must do it.”

Sheriff Nanos said they will hold more trainings throughout the year. If you are interested, contact the sheriff’s department to get involved.

