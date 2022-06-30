Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Local educators get hands-on active shooter training

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local Teachers and school administrators are feeling more prepared if they have to face an active shooter situation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and several law enforcement agencies put on this training at Pima Community College.

School resource officers took us through four scenarios of an active shooter.

Participants did not know what they were and put to the test.

After each scenario, the officers went over how the teachers handled the situation.

Scenario #1: A student pulls out a gun and points it at herself.

The teachers were forced to make a decision, tend to the student with the gun to her head or the students on the floor.

Scenario #2: The school fire alarm goes off. Students lined up and evacuated the classroom.

As the teachers and students are walking, a shooter confronts them. The teacher reacted by pinning the shooter against the wall. The officers said this was the reaction they hoped for.

“Great job! That was my favorite one!”

Scenario #3: Active shooter on campus. A student is shot. The teacher gets the student to safety. They all barricade themselves inside a classroom and render aid.

The officers said a classroom is not the best place to hide. So, it is best to keep running in a zigzag line.

“This guy can see through this window, and he can shoot though the window.”

Scenario #4: A student leaves the classroom. Moments later, the school was put on lock down.

The student tries to come back to the classroom. Teachers had to make the tough choice to not open the door.

“You are helping them become active participants in their own survival by being quiet.”

Sheriff Chris Nanos said based on recent mass shootings this year, schools need to be prepared.

“There is a need and that’s kind of the sad commentary is that we have to do this and provide our schools and our office workers with this kind of training. Because it is a reality, and we hope we can get to a point where this is never needed but we must do it.”

Sheriff Nanos said they will hold more trainings throughout the year. If you are interested, contact the sheriff’s department to get involved.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
A death investigation is underway in Marana.
Marana police working death investigation near I-10
200 desert tortoises need new homes
Noah Smith allegedly fired a gun in a downtown Tucson apartment complex.
UPDATE: Police detain suspect after gun fired at Hub Apartments
Sgt. Lopez was affectionately referred amongst his peers as “R-Lo” and served 14 years at YCSO....
Yavapai County sergeant shot, killed by suspect in Cordes Lakes

Latest News

Local educators get hands-on active shooter training
Local educators get hands-on active shooter training
Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona
Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona
Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona
Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold