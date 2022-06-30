Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Mother fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller in NYC

Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller. (SPECTRUM NEWS NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

The woman was near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot, police said in statement. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

City Council member Julie Menin, who represents the area, said on Twitter that the victim was the child’s mother.

Police said the infant was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
200 desert tortoises need new homes
Maricopa County Deputy Attorney April Sponsel has officially been fired.
Maricopa Co. Attorney’s Office fires prosecutor who submitted street gang charges
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
Police investigating deadly crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue

Latest News

It's expected the boy will need several more surgeries and a hospital stay of weeks, if not...
GRAPHIC: Boy left with 3rd-degree burns after science experiment explodes
Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed her infant daughter in a...
Mayor: Shooting of mom with stroller shows 'how this national problem is impacting families'
With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Legal battles over abortion mounting across US
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon