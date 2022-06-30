Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bill reestablishing Arizona as a movie making destination is sitting on Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk waiting for his signature. It passed the legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support.

It SB 1708 which provides up to $125 million in tax breaks and incentives for movie companies to make their movies in Arizona and more specifically Southern Arizona.

“Southern Arizona has been the leader in the film industry in the State of Arizona for the last 75 years,” said Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik and a champion of the film industry. “Without statewide tax incentives that benefit the entire state, Southern Arizona is losing out of millions of dollars worth of opportunities for films.”

The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. David Gowan says the tax incentives are needed to bring back not only the movie industry but the tourism dollars it creates.

“I just can’t imagine this thing not ballooning and getting some films going,” Gowan said. “And seeing this economy just push up from it.”

When Southern Arizona was a film mecca largely due to the lure of the Old Tucson Studios, tourism was a big part of it. More than a half million people would visit the studios every year. It was a large part of Tucson’s service industry which generated 25,000 jobs.

Still, it was a hard sell at the legislature where many lawmakers saw it as a tax giveaway.

“It’s not a giveaway,” said Gowan. “You have to produce jobs here, you have to film it here, you have to use the studios we have here, you have to produce the actual film here.”

And all of those generate tax revenues.

“If a film company comes into Tucson they’re renting rooms, they’re renting cars, they’re hiring caterers, they’re hiring actors and actresses locally, they’re hiring crew,” said Kozachik. “This is a big deal across the economy.”

But it’s not just Old Tucson. Mescal is also rebuilding a refurbishing it’s movie set which has generated some Hollywood interest.

But according to Kozachik, Southern Arizona is a movie set in and unto itself.

“We can give you a downtown urban setting, we can give you the Sonoran Desert, we can give you the top of Mount Lemmon,” he said. “Completely different sets and all within 45 minutes of one another.”

Pima County, which owns Old Tucson, will not comment until the Governor signs the bill.

