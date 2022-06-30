Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals

Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.(JRLDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork.

The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts, where authorities said Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
200 desert tortoises need new homes
Maricopa County Deputy Attorney April Sponsel has officially been fired.
Maricopa Co. Attorney’s Office fires prosecutor who submitted street gang charges
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue

Latest News

Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the balance of fallen Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda’s...
Nonprofit pays mortgage for fallen trooper’s family ahead of Fourth of July
FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his...
Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint