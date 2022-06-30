Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
200 desert tortoises need new homes
Maricopa County Deputy Attorney April Sponsel has officially been fired.
Maricopa Co. Attorney’s Office fires prosecutor who submitted street gang charges
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
Police investigating deadly crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue

Latest News

Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks
Patriots, Paws and Pages lets veterans, active military and other adults read to shelter dogs...
Humane Society of Southern Arizona hosts Fourth of July event to benefit shelter dogs, veterans
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
NATO vows to guard ‘every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York