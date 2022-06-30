UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a shooting at a Tucson apartment complex late Wednesday, June 29.

The Tucson Police Department said 28-year-old Israel Gallardo was found shot at Westlake Village Apartments, which is near West Ajo Way and South Mission Road.

The TPD said Gallardo, who died at a local hospital, was involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.

The dispute turned into a fight in the courtyard at the complex. That is when shots were fired and Gallardo was hit, according to the TPD.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived and detectives believe there was a large gathering in the courtyard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

