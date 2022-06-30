Advertise
UPDATE: Man shot at apartment complex on Ajo Way

Numerous police units are at an apartment complex on Tucson's south side.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a Tucson apartment complex on Wednesday evening, June 29.

The shooting took place at Westlake Village Apartment on Ajo Way.

Tucson police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers had made no arrests by Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Local educators get hands-on active shooter training
Movie making may be on it's way back to southern Arizona
