UPDATE: Man shot at apartment complex on Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a Tucson apartment complex on Wednesday evening, June 29.

The shooting took place at Westlake Village Apartment on Ajo Way.

Tucson police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers had made no arrests by Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

