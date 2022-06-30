UPDATE: Man shot at apartment complex on Ajo Way
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a Tucson apartment complex on Wednesday evening, June 29.
The shooting took place at Westlake Village Apartment on Ajo Way.
Tucson police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital.
Officers had made no arrests by Wednesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
