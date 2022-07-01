Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona doctors confused, frustrated by mixed messages in statewide abortion legislation

Many abortion care providers are left confused and frustrated about what this means for their...
Many abortion care providers are left confused and frustrated about what this means for their practices and patients.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the wake of Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s declaration that a 158-year-old law banning all abortions is now in effect and Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement that a “recently passed law” that bans abortions after 15 weeks is also in effect, many abortion care providers are left confused and frustrated about what this means for their practices and patients.

RELATED: Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision

“The only guidance we can go by is the Attorney General since, most folks might not be aware, the Attorney General is the one responsible for enforcing which laws get enforced and which laws bring charges against others,” said Dr. Sharon Thompson, managing director of Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology. She added that many individuals seeking abortions are tied to medical situations.

“What is the future of fetal testing and evaluation, given that there’s this limit on the therapies that moms have available to them? We don’t know,” Dr. Thompson said. “As to the questions of when moms find out, there’s some testing that can be done early in the pregnancy; however, the ones that looks at the development of the fetus happens generally around the 19 weeks of pregnancy, which is beyond the recent limit.”

She said that because the fetus is so small, much testing has to be held off until a later date in order to be able to effectively examine aspects of the fetus to determine its health.

TRENDING: Collateral Damage: Arizona drug dealers becoming arms dealers online

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
eegee's new "Upside Down" flavor will be available July 1-8.
eegee’s debuts new ‘Stranger Things’ themed flavor

Latest News

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Giffords, McCain
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
FILE - Kohl’s struggled with anemic sales before the pandemic. Sales and profits rebounded in...
Sale of Kohl’s falls apart in shaky retail environment