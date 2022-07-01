Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s elective abortion ban announcement

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A century-old legislation that criminalizes anyone who performs an abortion unless the mother’s life is at risk is now in effect in Arizona.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich first made the announcement Wednesday and Thursday SCOTUS ruled that Arizona’s ban on discriminatory abortions is now in effect. Brnovich says he is proud to defend Arizona’s law that protects the unborn, but doctors are concerned what this could mean for their patients.

″I was extremely disappointed, very upset, and fearful for my patients more than anything,” OBGYN Victoria Fewell said.

She is one of several doctors speaking up following Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s abortion ban announcement. Dr. Fewell says the announcement wasn’t a surprise, but it’s devastating for her and her patients.

Under the new law, anyone who performs an abortion except to save a mother’s life can face two to five years in prison.

“It puts doctors in a position where they will have to choose between making a very hard decision, whether to save the life of their child or risk going to jail,” Dr. Fewell said.

She says this ban is something that could even lead to a shortage of physicians in Arizona.

“A lot of physicians will be discouraged and probably leave the field of medicine or move to a state where they can practice as they were trained and is evidence-based,” she said.

Even though the ban protects the life of the mother, there are a number of health risks pregnant women face and a number of reasons they may choose to get an abortion.

”There is a direct link between abortion restrictions and maternal mortality… and it’s just going to get greater,” said OBGYN DeShawn Taylor

She says the U.S. has been increasing its maternal mortality rate over time and is among the worst of developed countries. The mortality rate is also at least three times higher in women of color.

”When we say that abortion bans harm all pregnant people, we are not being alarmist, we are not being hypothetical. It’s the reality pregnant people face,” Dr. Taylor said.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood Arizona says they are prepared to challenge this ban in court and fight back against the Attorney General’s efforts.

There is no specific date for when this could be brought to court.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
200 desert tortoises need new homes
UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s total abortion ban announcement
Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich's total abortion ban announcement
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann was subpoenaed by the FBI on Thursday afternoon.
Arizona Senate President subpoenaed by FBI for Jan. 6 investigation