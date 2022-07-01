Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police in custody, hospitalized

A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix late Thursday night.
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:17 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix late Thursday night.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road just before midnight. Phoenix police say they received a call about a suspicious person. When officers arrived to the area, they found a man. While they were talking to him, the officers hear a gunshot. They turned around and found another man with a gun. Officers gave him instructions to put the gun down, and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into the neighborhood, and police began looking for him. Shortly after, they got a call from a neighbor saying a man was shot. Officers were able to find and arrest him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This situation is still evolving, but police say they believe there is no threat to the community.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this developing story

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
eegee's new "Upside Down" flavor will be available July 1-8.
eegee’s debuts new ‘Stranger Things’ themed flavor

Latest News

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Giffords, McCain
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
Many abortion care providers are left confused and frustrated about what this means for their...
Arizona doctors confused, frustrated by mixed messages in statewide abortion legislation
FILE - Kohl’s struggled with anemic sales before the pandemic. Sales and profits rebounded in...
Sale of Kohl’s falls apart in shaky retail environment