Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Giffords, McCain

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords((Democratic National Convention via AP))
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Joe Biden will award former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and late Sen. John McCain with Presidential Medals of Freedom.

Giffords and McCain, who died in 2018, are among 17 recipients of the nation’s highest civilian honor named by the White House on Friday, July 1.

Maverick politician John McCain dies at 81
Maverick politician John McCain dies at 81

Giffords’ husband, Sen. Mark Kelly, released the following statement:

“The leadership and legacy of my wife Gabby Giffords and the late Senator John McCain are unmatched. Gabby continues to inspire me and people around the country each and every day. She reminds me of what true grit and determination look like. And from the time when I was a young Navy pilot, I have admired Sen. McCain’s service in the military and later in the Senate. His endless commitment to our country means so much to me and to Arizonans. I can’t think of two Americans more deserving of our country’s highest civilian honor. I am grateful to President Biden for recognizing the service and legacy of two great American heroes.”

Giffords was the youngest woman ever elected to the Arizona State Senate, serving in the Arizona legislature and later in the U.S. Congress. A survivor of an assassination attempt, she co-founded Giffords, a nonprofit organization dedicated to gun violence prevention.

McCain was awarded a Purple Heart with one gold star for his service in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He also served the people of Arizona for decades in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and was the Republican nominee for president in 2008.

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7.

Other recipients are:

  • Simone Biles
  • Sister Simone Campbell
  • Julieta García
  • Fred Gray
  • Steve Jobs (posthumous)
  • Father Alexander Karloutsos
  • Khizr Khan
  • Sandra Lindsay
  • Diane Nash
  • Megan Rapinoe
  • Alan Simpson
  • Richard Trumka (posthumous)
  • Wilma Vaught
  • Denzel Washington
  • Raúl Yzaguirre

Read about each Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man dies following shooting at apartment complex in Tucson
Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school, but never...
Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds
Police investigate a deadly crash at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Beverly...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue
Real estate experts say a unique business practice called “rental arbitrage” is squeezing some...
Arizona renters look to take advantage of rising rent prices through “Rental Arbitrage”
eegee's new "Upside Down" flavor will be available July 1-8.
eegee’s debuts new ‘Stranger Things’ themed flavor

Latest News

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
Firework prices are blowing up
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he makes a statement to media gathered...
Julian Assange appeals to UK court against extradition to US
FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords