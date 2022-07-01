Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms through your holiday weekend

KOLD News 4-5 p.m. recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Independence Day is shaping up to be the most active day over the holiday weekend. Biggest threats with storms that develop will be heavy rain, localized flash flooding, strong winds and lightning. Storm chances trend down by the middle of next week as drier air filters in.

TONIGHT: 30% chance showers and storms. Lows in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: 20% chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102F.

THURSDAY: 10% chance showers and storms with a high near 102F.

FRIDAY: 10% chance showers and storms with a high near 103F.

