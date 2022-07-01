FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms through your holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Independence Day is shaping up to be the most active day over the holiday weekend. Biggest threats with storms that develop will be heavy rain, localized flash flooding, strong winds and lightning. Storm chances trend down by the middle of next week as drier air filters in.

TONIGHT: 30% chance showers and storms. Lows in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: 20% chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102F.

THURSDAY: 10% chance showers and storms with a high near 102F.

FRIDAY: 10% chance showers and storms with a high near 103F.

