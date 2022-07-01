FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Spotty storm chances through the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will hold daily shower and storm chances, primarily late morning through early evening, through the weekend. Storms will likely favor the higher terrain and areas south/east of Tucson. Any storms that fire bring the threat of gusty winds, localized flash flooding, and lightning.

Dew points will stay high with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s near 100° each day. A drier southwesterly flow will trim back our storm chances down to 10% or less for much of next workweek. Highs back near the climate normal of 102° by Wednesday.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the upper 90s.

4TH OF JULY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.