Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Pima, Pinal counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for central Pima County until 4 p.m. and east-central Pinal County until 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 1.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned areas, which include mainly rural areas including State Route 286/South Sasabe Road in Pima County and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Aravaipa Creek, and East Aravaipa Road in Pinal County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

