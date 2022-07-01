Advertise
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Pima, Pinal counties

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for parts of Pima and Pinal...
The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Friday, July 1.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for central Pima County until 4 p.m. and east-central Pinal County until 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 1.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned areas, which include mainly rural areas including State Route 286/South Sasabe Road in Pima County and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Aravaipa Creek, and East Aravaipa Road in Pinal County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Get the most up-to-date weather information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

